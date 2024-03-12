Artists perform classical dance during Vande Bharat trains flag-off ceremony in Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off two new Vande Bharat express trains, one between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar and the other between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad, on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the artists were seen performing a classical dance to mark the flagging off of the Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat Express at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several projects covering sectors like railways and petrochemicals. "In a short while from now, at around 9:15 AM, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several projects covering sectors like railways and petrochemicals. Vande Bharat trains and freight trains will also be flagged off. Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras across different parts will be dedicated to the nation as well. Do join this programme," PM Modi posted on X.

In a major boost to the Railway infrastructure, connectivity and the petrochemicals sector, the Prime Minister will visit DFC's Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad to lay the foundation stone and dedicate a slew of railway and Petrochemicals projects worth over Rs 1,06,000 crores. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Railway Workshops, Loco Sheds, Pit lines/ Coaching Depots; the Phaltan - Baramati New line; Electric Traction System upgradation work and dedicate to the Nation two new sections of the Dedicated Freight Corridor between New Khurja to Sahnewal (401 Rkm) section of Eastern DFC and New Makarpura to New Gholvad section (244 Rkm) of Western DFC; Western DFC's Operation Control Center (OCC), Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister's Office stated.

PM Modi will also flag off ten new Vande Bharat trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru- Dr MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow - Dehradun, Kalaburagi - Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin). The Prime Minister will also flag off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains. Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is being extended till Dwarka, Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru; and two new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia and Tirupati and Kollam stations, the release stated.

The Prime Minister will also flag off freight trains on the Dedicated Freight Corridor from various locations - New Khurja Jn., Sahnewal, New Rewari, New Kishangarh, New Gholvad, and New Makarpura. He will dedicate to the Nation 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at Railway Stations. These Jan Aushadi Kendras will offer affordable and quality generic medicines to the people.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate 51 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals to the Nation. These terminals will promote seamless movement of goods between different modes of transportation. Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the Nation 1045 Rkm of Automatic Signaling in 80 sections. This upgrade will enhance the safety and efficiency of train operations. Prime Minister will also dedicate to the Nation's Digital Controlling of Railway stations at 2646 stations. This will improve the operational efficiency and safety of the trains, the PMO stated.

The Prime Minister will dedicate 35 Rail Coach Restaurants to the nation. The Rail Coach restaurant aims to cater to the needs of passengers and the public apart from generating non-fare revenue for railways. Prime Minister will dedicate more than 1500 One Station One Product Stalls to the nation spread across the country. These stalls will promote local products and generate income for local artisans and businesses.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Solar Powered Stations/buildings at 975 locations. This initiative will contribute to India's renewable energy goals and reduce the railways' carbon footprint. Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Petrochemicals complex of Petronet LNG including Ethane and Propane handling facilities worth over Rs. 20,600 crores at Dahej, Gujarat. Setting up of the Petrochemicals complex in proximity to the existing LNG regasification terminal would result in significant savings in the capex and the opex cost of the project.

Implementation of the project is likely to create an opportunity of direct and indirect employment to the tune of 50,000 persons during execution phase and an opportunity of employment of over 20,000 persons during its operational phase ushering in huge socio-economic benefits in the region. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Ekta Malls in two states; Gujarat and Maharashtra worth around Rs 400 crores.

Meanwhile, Ekta malls celebrate and support the rich and diverse heritage of Indian handlooms, handicrafts, traditional products and ODOP products. Ekta malls are a symbol of the unity and diversity of India, as well as a catalyst for the development and empowerment of our traditional skills and sectors. Various other projects like the dedication of newly electrified sections, doubling/multi-tracking of tracks, and developments of railways Goods sheds, Workshops, Loco Sheds, Pit lines/Coaching Depots, among others, will also be done by the Prime Minister during the programme.

These projects are a testament to the Government's dedication to building a modern and robust railway network. This investment will not only improve connectivity but also boost economic growth and create new employment opportunities. Later, PM Modi will will inaugurate the redeveloped Kochrab Ashram. It was the first Ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi after coming to India from South Africa in 1915. It is still preserved as a memorial and tourist space by Gujarat Vidyapeeth.

Prime Minister will also launch the Master Plan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial. It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to uphold and cherish the ideals that Mahatma Gandhi stood for and also develop avenues that showcase his ideals and bring him closer to the people.

In yet another effort in this endeavour, the Gandhi Ashram Memorial Project will help revitalise Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and philosophy for present and future generations. Under this master plan, the existing five-acre area of the Ashram will be expanded to 55 acres. 36 existing buildings shall undergo restoration, out of which, 20 buildings including 'Hriday Kunj', which served as Gandhi's residence, will be conserved, 13 will undergo restoration, and 3 will be reproduced, the release stated.

The masterplan includes new buildings to house administration facilities, visitor facilities like an orientation centre, interactive workshops on charkha spinning, handmade paper, cotton weaving and leatherwork and public utilities. The buildings will house interactive exhibits and activities to showcase aspects of Gandhiji's life as well as the legacy of the Ashram. The Masterplan also envisages the creation of a library and archives building to preserve, protect and disseminate Gandhiji's ideas. It will also create facilities for visiting scholars to use the Ashram's library and archives.

The project will also enable the creation of an interpretation centre that can guide visitors with different expectations and in multiple languages, making their experience culturally and intellectually more stimulating and enriching. The Memorial will serve as an inspiration for future generations, fostering Gandhian thoughts and will enliven the essence of Gandhian values, through a process informed by principles of Trusteeship. (ANI)

