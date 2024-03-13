Putin says North Korea has not asked for nuclear help
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 09:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 09:01 IST
President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published on Wednesday that North Korea has its own "nuclear umbrella" and Pyongyang has not asked Moscow for any help.
"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has its own nuclear umbrella," Putin told Russia's RIA state news agency and Rossiay-1 state television in a wide-ranging interview.
"They didn't ask us for anything."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Why is UN Security Council rendered 'completely ineffective' in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict, asks India
North Korea has sent 6,700 containers of munitions to Russia, South Korea says
Russia bans gasoline exports for 6 months from March 1
UN expert condemns judicial harassment of Oleg Orlov in politically motivated trial in Russia
Russian rouble up, bolstered by oil prices and upcoming tax payments