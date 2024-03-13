Left Menu

Putin says North Korea has not asked for nuclear help

Updated: 13-03-2024 09:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 09:01 IST
President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published on Wednesday that North Korea has its own "nuclear umbrella" and Pyongyang has not asked Moscow for any help.

"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has its own nuclear umbrella," Putin told Russia's RIA state news agency and Rossiay-1 state television in a wide-ranging interview.

"They didn't ask us for anything."

