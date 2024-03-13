Ukraine's maritime farm exports seen falling 20% in March m/m, brokers say

Ukraine's agricultural maritime exports are seen falling 20% in March versus February, Spike Brokers said on Wednesday.

"The pace of maritime exports is slowing down in March compared to February. According to current trends, total exports in March may be up to 20% lower than in February," the brokerage, which tracks and publishes export statistics, said.

