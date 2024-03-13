Former Congress govt put power companies in debt: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-03-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday accused the former Congress government of putting the power companies in debt.

He said that whenever the Congress government came to power in Rajasthan, it worked to put the power companies in debt.

Sharma said that the Congress had incurred a loss of Rs 65,000 crore on the power companies in Rajasthan between 2008 and 2013. And when the Congress government came again in 2018, this deficit increased by one and a half times to Rs 90,000 crore, he added.

The chief minister was addressing the PM Kusum Solar Pump Plant Approval Letter distribution ceremony organised at the State Agricultural Management Institute, Durgapura, Jaipur.

Referring to the paper leak, Sharma said that we promise not a single culprit of paper leak will escape punishment.

He said that farmers struggle in difficult circumstances and send their children to the city to study so that they can come into government service and move ahead in life. But when the paper leaks took place, the farmers' dreams were shattered, he added.

As soon as the government was formed, we took strict action against the culprits of the paper leak and formed the SIT, Sharma said, adding the criminals are being arrested today.

''We promise that not a single culprit of paper leak will escape punishment,'' he said.

The chief minister said that remarkable work is being done towards installing solar pump sets in the state.

So far, more than 1.05 lakh solar pump sets have been installed, Sharma said.

The state government will ensure 100 per cent operation of all existing tube wells in the state through solar energy under PM Kusum Yojana, he added.

Sharma said the double engine government of the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is committed to making the farmers happy and prosperous by increasing their income.

He said the state government has taken most of the decisions in the interest of the farmers as soon as it came to power. Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the financial assistance to farmers has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per year and it has been increased to Rs 2,400 by giving an additional bonus of Rs 125 per quintal on the minimum support price of wheat.

On this occasion, approvals were issued to about 50,000 farmers of the state for solar pumps. About Rs 1,830 crore will be spent on this, out of which Rs 908 crore will be benefited by providing farmers in the form of grant. The installation of these solar power plants will produce approximately 200 MW of electricity.

The chief minister said the state government has worked on priority to solve the water problem during its short tenure of three months.

Adequate quantity of water will be available for drinking water and irrigation in these areas through the historic MoU of ERCP Integrated Project for Eastern Rajasthan and Tajewala Headworks for Shekhawati region, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

