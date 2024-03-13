Left Menu

Union Minister Hardeep S Puri dismisses opposition criticism of CAA, urges fact-based discourse

Puri highlighted the drastic decline in the Hindu population in Pakistan from 24 per cent in 1947 to 1 per cent currently as a key reason for supporting the CAA.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 23:12 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said opposition parties' criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) does not make any sense. Puri highlighted the drastic decline in the Hindu population in Pakistan from 24 per cent in 1947 to 1 per cent currently as a key reason supporting the CAA.

He emphasized the need for an accurate portrayal of facts, asserting that no one would lose their citizenship under the CAA. "Criticism of CAA doesn't make any sense, everybody should speak the facts correctly, and no one will lose citizenship", he added.

Puri condemned the spread of misinformation, calling it wrong and urging for a fact-based discussion on the matter. On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.

The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

