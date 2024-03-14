Uttarakhand CM Dhami launches several development schemes worth Rs 229.3 cr in Gopeshwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development schemes worth Rs 229.3 crores on Wednesday. He launched the development schemes while participating in the 'Beneficiary Honor Ceremony' organized at the Police Ground Gopeshwar in Chamoli district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while paying obeisance to the holy land of Lord Gopinath, said that the crowd of local people is no less than an inspiration. The blessings, enthusiasm and zeal of the common people inspired him to work more. He said that the development of the border area Chamoli is the priority of the central and state Governments. The development of our state and country is possible only through the development of border areas, he said.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is trying to extend the benefits of every scheme to the person standing at the last end of the society. "The state government is working day and night to reach the schemes to the masses. Today, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is progressing in every field. The central government has done unprecedented work in every field from health, education, free food grains, free treatment, development of farmers, housing for the poor, modernization of the army, security of borders, providing vaccines to every citizen to arms and mobile production. The government led by the Prime Minister has done historic work like providing food security to 80 crore people," CM Dhami said.

The CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than nine crore Ujjwala gas connections have been given to the poor. "By organizing various employment fairs, the work of employing ten lakh people has also been started. Today, all-round development is being seen in the state and the country. Health services have expanded, and 38 kilometres of roads are being constructed every day in the country. Under the Mission Indradhanush Yojana, vaccines are being administered to protect children from deadly diseases. Every year a new IIT is built in the country. The abolition of Article 370 and the construction of a divine and grand Ram temple in Ayodhya have also been possible under the leadership of the Prime Minister," he said.

The CM said the state government resolves to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country. "The government is continuously working with dedication for the all-round development of Chamoli and Uttarakhand. The people of the state are getting the full benefit of the schemes with the mantra of simplification, solution, disposal and satisfaction. Many such important decisions have been taken in the interest of the people of the state," CM Dhami said.

"The state government has taken big and tough decisions like the Uniform Civil Code, implementation of the most stringent anti-copying law, conversion law, and anti-riot law. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we are moving forward with the mantra of "Vikalp Rhit Sankalp" to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country," he added. During the occasion, the Chief Minister also made several announcements for the development of the district, which include the early completion of the construction work of the Hapla-Dhotidhar motor road, government and financial approval for the construction of motor road from kilometre one of Baitarni-Sirkhoma-Sentuna-Bairagana motor road to Setuna in Dasholi block from Gopeshwar temple road, construction of hanging bridge on Ramganga river from Ganganagar Mai temple to Bhairav Tok under Lambagad in Karnaprayag, establishment of Gau-Sarakshan Seva in four development blocks in Tharali assembly and approval of Center of Excellence in public interest in Tharali Kulsari.

The Chief Minister also handed over the keys to beneficiaries of the houses constructed under Atal Awas Yojana. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), a cheque of 60 thousand was given to Neelam Devi under the second instalment. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), the keys of the house were given to Sangeeta Devi and Guddi Devi. Under the Chief Minister's Self-Employment Scheme, Rajeshwari Devi and Narendra Singh were given cheques of contribution amount of Rs 50,000 each.

Under women empowerment, Mandodari Devi was given a Mahalakshmi kit. For remarkable work, Yuvak Mangal Dal Bura was given cheques of Rs 75,000 and Mahila Mangal Dal Ala Jokhna was given cheques of incentive amount of Rs 37,500. A cheque of Rs 20 lakh was given to Devbhoomi Matsya Jeevi Sahakarita Samiti. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)