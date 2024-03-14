Fmr President Pratibha Patil admitted to Bharti hospital in Pune, condition stable
Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to Pune's Bharti Hospital with symptoms of fever and chest infection
Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to Pune's Bharti Hospital with symptoms of fever and chest infection, officials said.
She was admitted last night. She has a fever and a chest infection. Her condition is stable. Currently, she is under treatment, a hospital official said.
Pratibha Patil served as the 12th President from 2007 to 2012. She was the first woman to become president of the country. (ANI)
