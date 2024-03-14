US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks up as traders stick to rate-cut bets after data deluge

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Thursday, as investors stuck to bets of the Federal Reserve easing interest rates in the coming months after data showing hotter-than-expected inflation and weaker-than-expected consumer spending.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.07 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 39,122.39.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.83 points, or 0.19%, at 5,175.14, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 31.43 points, or 0.19%, to 16,209.19 at the opening bell.

