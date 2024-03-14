Zara owner Inditex flags one-week delays due to Red Sea crisis
The world's biggest apparel retailer Inditex said average shipping times have been delayed by about a week by the Red Sea crisis, as container ships carrying its products avoid the Suez Canal and travel around the southern tip of Africa.
"Shipping costs may have risen as a result of higher fuel consumption and the extraordinary cost overruns," Inditex said in its annual report on Thursday. "Our operations have not been significantly impacted by this situation so far," it added.
Inditex said the shipping disruption has so far been the main impact on its business from the conflict in the Middle East.
