Mamata Banerjee suffers "major injury"; admitted to hospital
As per the party, its Chief sustained a 'major injury' on her forehead.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries on her forehead on Thursday, according to the Trinamool Congress. As per the party, its Chief sustained a 'major injury' on her forehead.
The All India Trinamool Congress shared photos of Banerjee on a hospital bed with a deep cut in the middle of her forehead and blood on her face. "Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party said in a post on X.
"Please keep her in your prayers," the TMC added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
