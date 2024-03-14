Andhra Pradesh: Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude strikes near Tirupati
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred 58 km east-northeast of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, said the National Center for Seismology on Thursday.
Taking to X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 14-03-2024, 20:43:05 IST, Lat: 13.84 & Long: 79.91, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 58km ENE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India" Further details are awaited. (ANI)
