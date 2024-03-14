Tripura to get tea auction centre, CM lays foundation stone

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said his government was taking multiple initiatives to revive the tea industry of the state.

Laying the foundation stone for a tea auction centre in Agartala, he said the industry suffered setbacks due to insurgency with many tea planters kidnapped and murdered by militants.

''Besides, many tea planters and labourers lost their means of livelihood because of the mushrooming Ponzi businesses,'' he said.

Tea plantation was introduced in Tripura's Hiracherra area in 1916. At present, the state has 54 tea estates spread over an area of 12,800 hectare, and produces 90 lakh kg of finished tea per year.

Saha said, ''We have had talks with Delhi (Centre) several times on how to revive the tea industry, and finally it was decided to set up a tea auction centre to make the business more profitable. Once the facility is in place, tea planters and sellers will not need to go to auction centres in Kolkata or Guwahati. They will save transportation costs, warehouse rent and manpower. It will surely increase their profit.'' At present, the country has tea auction centres in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The chief minister said the tea industry could significantly contribute to the state's economy.

He said he has already spoken to MBB University to introduce a course on tea processing so that planters could flourish their business by using modern techniques.

''Sipping tea is our tradition. The demand for Tripureswari tea has been increasing with every passing day. The wage of tea labourers has been increased from Rs 105 to Rs 176. Besides, 2,877 tea garden workers have got land rights under a new scheme. Now, they will get a house under PM Awas Yojana. We want to revive the tea industry by taking all possible steps,'' Saha said.

