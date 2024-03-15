Left Menu

All seven miners killed in coal mine accident in China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 15-03-2024 09:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 09:14 IST
All seven miners killed in coal mine accident in China
  • Country:
  • China

All the seven miners who were trapped since Monday in an underground warehouse of a coal mine in north China's Shanxi Province were confirmed dead, local authorities said Friday.

The coal pile in the warehouse collapsed at midnight on Monday when miners were repairing a coal feeder, burying seven people, said Gao Naichun, head of the mine.

The last body was retrieved on Friday morning, marking the end of the rescue mission at the coal mine of the Taoyuan Xinlong coal industrial corporation in Zhongyang County, according to the county government.

The collapsed coal broke the water pipes under the warehouse and led to water outbursts, which hampered the rescue efforts, Gao said.

Further investigation is underway, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Coal mine accidents in China which has a high energy demand around the year are common causing a large number of casualties to the miners as they mostly operate in poor security conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024