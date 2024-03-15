Left Menu

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under POCSO, faces allegation of sexual assault

An FIR has been filed against former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 09:58 IST
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under POCSO, faces allegation of sexual assault
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa faces an FIR under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly assaulting a minor girl. As per the FIR the alleged offence took place on February 2 in Bengaluru and the FIR was filed by a police station in the city.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police registered a case under POCSO and 354 (A) against BS Yediyurappa. The FIR alleges that the victim was sexually harassed when she went to seek help on February 2. The victim had sought help in a case related to another alleged sexual assault on her.

The FIR claims that the senior BJP leader allegedly sexually assaulted the victim after dragging her inside a room. When the victim ran out of the room, she complained to her mother about the alleged assault. Based on the mother's complaint, the senior BJP leader was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim alleged in the FIR that she was allegedly sexually harassed when she went to seek help related to an incident in which she was raped by others. So far no response has come from BS Yediyurappa or his family on the allegations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024