Lesetja Kganyago reappointed as Governor of SARB

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-03-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 20:40 IST
Lesetja Kganyago reappointed as Governor of SARB
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reappointed Lesetja Kganyago as Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) for a period of five years.

The reappointment will take effect from November this year.

“The reappointment of Governor Kganyago will ensure continuity and institutional stability at the reserve bank.

“Furthermore, the President has reappointed Nomfundo Tshazibana and Dr Rashad Ismail Cassim as Deputy Governors of the South African Reserve Bank for a period of five years, with effect from 1 August 2024,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The statement said Dr Mampho Modise has been appointed as Deputy Governor following the end of term of former Deputy Governor Kuben Naidoo.

“Dr Modise is currently the Deputy Director-General for Public Finance Division in the National Treasury (NT). She started her career as an intern at the South African Reserve Bank in 2004 and progressed to role of economist at the bank. Dr Modise left the SARB in 2009 to join the National Treasury, where she started as a senior economist in the Economic Policy division.

“She was soon promoted to Director: Fiscal Policy, then to the Chief Director: Strategy and Risk Management in the Asset and Liability Management division of the NT. In 2017, she was promoted to the position of Deputy Director-General. Dr Modise completed her tertiary education at the University of Pretoria, obtaining her BCom Economics, BCom Honours Econometrics, MCom Econometrics (cum laude) and a PhD in Economics,” the statement said.

The appointment and reappointments were made in accordance with section 4(1) (a) read with section 5 (1) (a) of the South African Reserve Bank Act of 1989, and after consultations with the Minister of Finance and the board of directors of the SARB.

“The South African Reserve Bank Act of 1989 provides for the President to appoint the Governor along with three Deputy Governors and four Directors of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB). Section 4 (1) (a), states that ‘The Bank shall have a board of fifteen directors, consisting of a Governor and three Deputy Governors (of whom one shall be designated by the President of the Republic as Senior Deputy Governor) who shall be appointed by the President of the Republic, after consultation with the Minister and the Board, as well as four other directors appointed by the President, after consultation with the Minister’,” the statement concluded. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

