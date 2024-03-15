Tillu Tajpuria murder accused gangster Yogesh Tunda marries girlfriend after nine years of relationship

Left Menu

After Gangster Kala Jatheri, another gangster, Yogesh Tunda, got married in police custody on Friday. Yogesh married his girlfriend after nine years of relationship.

Gangster Yogesh Tunda marries girlfriend in police custody. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After Gangster Kala Jatheri, another gangster, Yogesh Tunda, got married in police custody on Friday. Yogesh married his girlfriend after nine years of relationship. Tunda is one of the accused in the Tillu Tajpuria murder case and faces charges under MCOCA and IPC. He was lodged in Tihar Jail and granted six hours of custody parole for the marriage.

The marriage ceremony took place at Arya Samaj Temple in Vikas Puri, New Delhi, on Friday under heavy police security, due to the apprehension of an attack from a rival gang. On Thursday night, the marriage venue was changed from a temple near Tis Hazari Court to Vikas Puri for security and safety reasons, according to his counsel, Advocate Virender Mual.

Yogesh Tunda was brought to the marriage venue around noon from Tihar Jail by the third battalion of the Delhi police in a heavily guarded vehicle. The marriage rituals were then performed at the venue under heavy police security. Relatives and friends of the couple were allowed into the marriage, but mobile phones were not permitted inside the venue.

After the marriage, Yogesh Tunda was taken back to Tihar Jail by the Delhi Police. On March 5, the Delhi High Court granted six hours of custody parole to Gangster Yogesh, alias Tunda, a member of the Gogi Gang, to perform his marriage.

Justice Amit Mahajan allowed the petition of Yogesh alias Tunda seeking custody parole to perform his marriage at an Arya Samaj Temple. It was submitted by advocate Anuj Agarwal that the applicant and the girl have been in a relationship for the last nine years.

On January 22, the Special Judge (MCOCA) Chanderjit Singh dismissed the plea of Yogesh Tunda and held that the right to procreation is not absolute and necessitates a contractual examination. It is also held that it is not an irrefutable right. (ANI)

