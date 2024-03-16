Left Menu

Navneet Kumar Sehgal takes charge as chairman of Prasar Bharati

Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal has been appointed as Chairman of Prasar Bharati for three years or until he attains the age of 70, whichever is earlier. He takes over the charge from Surya Prakash.

An order from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990 read with sub-section (4) of Section 4 and sub-section (1) of Section 6 of that Act, the President, on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, is pleased to appoint Navneet Kumar Sehgal, IAS (retd.) as the Chairman of Prasar Bharti Board with effect from the date of his assuming charge of the post for a term of three years or until he attains the age of seventy years, whichever is earlier." Navneet is an Uttar Pradesh cadre retired IAS officer.

Meanwhile, the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has inked a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prasar Bharati, the national public service broadcaster, and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This move aligns with the vision of the Prime Minister, emphasizing digital innovation to empower rural India.

USOF has played a pivotal role in facilitating high-speed broadband and mobile connections across Gram Panchayats (GPs) and villages across the nation. With this MoU, USOF will ensure efficient and high-speed broadband services in rural and remote areas, while Prasar Bharati will offer bundled OTT services, including linear channels, Live TV, and on-demand content, to end consumers. (ANI)

