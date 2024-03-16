Left Menu

Jersey barrier removal at Singhu border hits traffic

Removal of Jersey barriers used to seal the entry point to Delhi during the farmers protest affected traffic at the Singhu border on the National Highway 44, police said on Saturday.In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to use alternative routes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 22:04 IST
Jersey barrier removal at Singhu border hits traffic
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Removal of Jersey barriers used to seal the entry point to Delhi during the farmers' protest affected traffic at the Singhu border on the National Highway 44, police said on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to use alternative routes. ''Traffic is heavy at Singhu border due to Jersey barrier removal work on National Highway 44 service lanes. Commuters using the Singhu border are advised to use alternative routes such as Singhu School toll, Jatti toll, Piao Maniyari, Saboli, Safiyabaad, Lampur, Auchandi etc,'' it said. A senior police officer said one lane on both carriageways was earlier opened. Now, the barriers are being removed to make journeys smoother. The Singhu and the Tikri borders with Haryana were sealed on February 13 as protesting farmers from Punjab began their ''Delhi Chalo'' march to press for their demands, including minimum support price for crops and a farm loan waiver. The authorities on February 24 initiated the process of partially reopening the two border points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada
4
Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginning

Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginni...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024