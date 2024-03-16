Jersey barrier removal at Singhu border hits traffic

Removal of Jersey barriers used to seal the entry point to Delhi during the farmers' protest affected traffic at the Singhu border on the National Highway 44, police said on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to use alternative routes. ''Traffic is heavy at Singhu border due to Jersey barrier removal work on National Highway 44 service lanes. Commuters using the Singhu border are advised to use alternative routes such as Singhu School toll, Jatti toll, Piao Maniyari, Saboli, Safiyabaad, Lampur, Auchandi etc,'' it said. A senior police officer said one lane on both carriageways was earlier opened. Now, the barriers are being removed to make journeys smoother. The Singhu and the Tikri borders with Haryana were sealed on February 13 as protesting farmers from Punjab began their ''Delhi Chalo'' march to press for their demands, including minimum support price for crops and a farm loan waiver. The authorities on February 24 initiated the process of partially reopening the two border points.

