"Will win both seats...": Tripura CM Manik Saha exudes confidence in BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha exuded confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, stating that the party will secure both seats in Tripura. He said that the respect and development of the Janajati people have been assured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and as a result, people's confidence and trust in the BJP is increasing.

While addressing the Janajati Karyakarta Sammelan at Agartala Town Hall on Saturday, Tripura CM Manik Saha said, "As I was coming to the venue, seeing the Janajati brothers and sisters coming, I am confident that the BJP will win both seats with a landslide victory. Our former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is contesting from the West, and Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma will contest from the East. I am sure of the BJP's victory in both seats," Saha said. He emphasised that PM Modi has always stressed the importance of developing the northeast, stating that without the development of the northeast, the development of India is not possible, and without the development of Janajati, the development of Tripura is not possible.

"We have witnessed how the Janajati people were used for vote bank politics and suppressed for a long period. We do not believe in such work. We work for overall development. To honor Late Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Debbarma, we have named our airport after him, declared a holiday on his birth anniversary, and sent a proposal to the Centre for changing the name Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council into the Tripura Territorial Council. We know how to show respect. The CPIM was only known for slogans. Their main agenda was to create division among tribal and non-tribal people. We are working for the development of tribals," said the Chief Minister. He also criticised the previous government in Tripura, CPIM, for not resolving the long-standing Bru issue, attributing its resolution to the BJP government.

"We have provided them with permanent resettlement. The IPFT is with us in the government, and so is Tipra Motha. They have understood that only PM Modi can develop the Janajati. We have seen how the CPIM launched attacks on Congress workers during their tenure, but now it is strange to see that both parties have come together. They only think about themselves, not about the people. In the BJP, everyone is karyakarta. We are working to make Tripura, Srestha Tripura by developing Jati and Janajati. No one gave respect to Janajati earlier, but only PM Modi did," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

