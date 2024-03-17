UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to former Chief Minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tribute to former Chief Minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary. CM Yogi also garlanded the former CM's statue at Yojana Bhawan.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Swatantradev Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra etc. were present. In his remembrance, the Chief Minister wrote on X, "On the occasion of the death anniversary of the renowned freedom fighter and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Ji, I pay humble tribute and respect to his memories."

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was a Congress leader and was elected as CM of Uttar Pradesh in 1973. Meanwhile, as the Election Commission announced the date of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also appealed to voters across the country for maximum participation to ensure the success of these elections, which will be conducted in 7 phases.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Heartfelt greetings to all the voters as the 'Mahaparv' general elections begin today in India, the world's largest democracy. Today, standing united with the resolutions of our esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the hearts and minds of people across the country echo the sentiment of #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar." It is to be noted that while general elections will be conducted in 7 phases for 543 seats across the country, voting for 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh will also take place in all 7 phases.

The first phase of nominations will commence on March 27, with voting scheduled for April 19. Meanwhile, the final phase of nominations will occur on May 14, followed by voting on June 1. The results are expected to be announced on June 4. (ANI)

