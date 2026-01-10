Father's Heartfelt Tribute: Rakesh Roshan Celebrates Son Hrithik's Milestone Birthday
Acclaimed filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared a touching message on social media for his son Hrithik Roshan's 52nd birthday. Alongside a fan edit picture, Rakesh expressed his annual increasing admiration for Hrithik. Hrithik's recent film, 'War 2', continues his role as Kabir in the Spy Universe franchise.
Celebrated filmmaker Rakesh Roshan took to social media to extend warm wishes to his son Hrithik Roshan on his 52nd birthday, expressing a love that grows every year.
Rakesh shared a fan-edited photo depicting Hrithik as a child on his Instagram, commending the artwork created by @art_ofroshans.
Part of the YRF Spy Universe, Hrithik's latest film 'War 2', released in August 2025, features an impressive cast including Kiara Advani and marks South Indian star JR NTR's debut in Bollywood.
