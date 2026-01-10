Left Menu

Father's Heartfelt Tribute: Rakesh Roshan Celebrates Son Hrithik's Milestone Birthday

Acclaimed filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared a touching message on social media for his son Hrithik Roshan's 52nd birthday. Alongside a fan edit picture, Rakesh expressed his annual increasing admiration for Hrithik. Hrithik's recent film, 'War 2', continues his role as Kabir in the Spy Universe franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 12:58 IST
Father's Heartfelt Tribute: Rakesh Roshan Celebrates Son Hrithik's Milestone Birthday
Hrithik Roshan
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated filmmaker Rakesh Roshan took to social media to extend warm wishes to his son Hrithik Roshan on his 52nd birthday, expressing a love that grows every year.

Rakesh shared a fan-edited photo depicting Hrithik as a child on his Instagram, commending the artwork created by @art_ofroshans.

Part of the YRF Spy Universe, Hrithik's latest film 'War 2', released in August 2025, features an impressive cast including Kiara Advani and marks South Indian star JR NTR's debut in Bollywood.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Cebu: Landfill Collapse Claims Lives as Rescue Efforts Continue

Tragedy in Cebu: Landfill Collapse Claims Lives as Rescue Efforts Continue

 Global
2
Strengthening Security: Ajit Doval's Call to Avenge History

Strengthening Security: Ajit Doval's Call to Avenge History

 India
3
Bencic Leads Switzerland to Historic United Cup Final Victory

Bencic Leads Switzerland to Historic United Cup Final Victory

 Global
4
Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026