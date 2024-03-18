Assam DSP arrested for sexual harassment of domestic help
A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) officer was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor house help in Assam. A case has been arrested under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.
A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) officer was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor domestic house help in Assam. The arrested police officer was posted at a Police Academy in Golaghat district.
A case (number 42/2024) under sections 376, and 506 of IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered at Dergaon police station. The DSP was arrested based on evidence that came up during the investigation of the criminal case.
Rajen Singh, Superintendent of Police of Golaghat district said," A senior police officer has been arrested and he will be sent for medical examination." "We have recorded the statement of the victim infront of the Judicial Magistrate and the alleged involvement of the officer came forefront under the POSCO Act. He had been sexually harassing the minor girl since January," Singh further said.
Assam DGP GP Singh said, "Zero tolerance towards sexual misconduct amongst police personnel remains the cornerstone of the policy of Assam police headquarters." (ANI)
