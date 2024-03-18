Punjab: BSF recovers 3.3 kg of heroin in Tarn Taran

Left Menu

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a packet of suspected heroin of gross weight, approximately 3.306 kilograms gms, in Punjab's Amritsar Tarn Taran district on Monday, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 12:28 IST
BSF recovers 3.3 kg packet of heroin in Tarn Taran (Photo/X@BSF_Punjab). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a packet of suspected heroin, about 3.306 kilograms, in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Monday, officials said. During the operation, vigilant troops successfully recovered a suspicious black-coloured bag near the Dargah of Bodal Saha Peer Baba, near Mehdipur village in the Tarn Taran district.

Upon inspection, the bag was found to contain six white packets ( gross weight approximately 3.306 kilograms), suspected to contain heroin. A metal ring and four illumination strips were attached to the bag. "Today, i.e. on 18th March 2024, at approximately 12:05 am, vigilant BSF troops observed a suspicious black-colored bag in the border area of Tarn Taran district. Upon inspection, the bag was found to contain six white packets (gross weight approximately 3.306 kilograms), suspected to contain heroin. A metal ring and four illumination strips were attached to the bag. This recovery occurred near the Dargah of Bodal Saha Peer Baba, situated near Mehdipur village, in Tarn Taran district," BSF Punjab Frontier posted on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

