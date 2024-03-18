Gujarat: Student of Vadodara Gotri Hospital raped by senior; accused arrested

A senior medical student was arrested for allegedly raping a junior at Vadodara Gotri Hospital, police said. A final-year medical student took a second-year student to the roof of the hospital and allegedly raped her, said police.

Both the student and the accused came to know each other while doing an internship at the same medical college. They later both became friends with each other. After some time, a rift happened between both of them, according to the police. The accused was threatening the victim, telling her that he had the recording of her phone calls. The victim called on the pretext of deleting the recording, and the accused took him to the roof of the hospital, where she was raped, said the police.

The student went to the police the next day and lodged a complaint. The police have arrested the accused.

More details on the matter are awaited. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

