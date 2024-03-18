"Sure that eventually justice will be done": AAP after SC rejects bail plea of Satyendar Jain

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision of rejecting the bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, the Aam Aadmi Party in a statement on Monday said that they are sure that eventually justice will be done. "We respectfully disagree with the SC's decision today to deny bail to Satyender Jain, but we have full faith in our justice system and are sure that eventually justice will be done," the statement said.

"It's utterly shameful that the ED - CBI at the direction of BJP have put Satyendar Jain in jail for almost two years in a completely fake and fabricated case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May 2022 on false charges of money laundering through three companies during 2010-12 and 2015-16," it added. Alleging that the Enforcement Directorate has arrested Satyendar Jain based on statements of some Hawala operators, the party said, "The entire case against Satyendar Jain is based on statements of some Hawala operators who layered some money to buy a shareholding in three companies in which the wife of Satyendar Jain had negligible shareholding."

"The hawala operators have provided no proof of Satyender Jain's involvement and he has denied any knowledge of these individuals. Instead of putting those Hawala operators behind bars, they have been left scot-free but the ED has arrested Satyendar Jain. The former Delhi Minister or his family received no money whatsoever from these three companies," it added. The statement said that neither Jain nor his family were undersigned or authorized signatories in the documents on which the ED has filed this case.

"ED's allegations regarding control of companies/involvement in the affairs of the Companies are also completely without any substance since Satyendar Jain and his family have no shareholding, directorship, or land purchase of these companies. Neither he nor his family were undersigned or authorized signatories in the documents on which the ED has filed this case," it said. "Admittedly, as per the ED complaint, neither he nor his family has received the amount that came to the three companies, nor did they receive any shares that were issued to the companies. The shareholding in terms of a number of shares of his and his family remained the same during the check period. In fact the shareholding decreased as other co-accused acquired more shares during such period," it added.

Calling the case of the investigating agencies "baseless", the party said, "As per the court's order, "A person cannot be held to be in constructive possession of the property if there is no dominion or control of the said person over the said property. Hence the entire case of investigating agencies is baseless and snacks of political vendetta." Satyendar Jain is currently undergoing physiotherapy and has requested the court to delay the surrender.

Notably, Delhi's former Health Minister was hospitalized for a few months and later shifted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he collapsed in the bathroom of Tihar Jail, where he has been detained since mid-2022 on money laundering charges. Highlighting Satyendar Jain's health conditions, the party in the statement said, "Satyendar Jain's health has been very precarious and he has undergone major spine surgeries from which he still has to recover. He is still suffering from severe pain, numbness, tenderness and imbalance. As per the last diagnosis, the degree of pain suffered by him is 7 out of 10. Due to the imbalance occurring from underlying medical conditions, he also suffered a fall and a fracture."

Meanwhile, the court also rejected the bail plea of the other two co-accused Ankush and Vaibhav Jain. On May 26, Satyendar Jain was granted interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds and later it was extended from time to time.

The Enforcement Directorate has opposed the bail plea of Satyendar Jain and had submitted before the top court that whenever he wants to be out of jail he moves bail on medical grounds and, stays in hospital. Whenever there is an argument on the bail in the court, he falls down, which is a strange coincidence. However, Jain's counsel called the submission baseless. Meanwhile, the hearing on Jain's bail witnessed many twists and turns in December 2023, as Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud explained why the matter was listed before a different combination of bench as there was a matter relating to the extension of bail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)