"Uttarakhand police fully alert for general elections," says DGP Abhinav Kumar

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar Tuesday said that the state police are "fully alert" and Home guards and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be deployed at all the booths for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state. Speaking to ANI on police preparedness and measures taken given the general elections in the state, DGP Kumar told ANI on Tuesday, "Model Code of Conduct has come into force. All police officers have been instructed to strictly implement the code. Any violation would be taken very seriously".

"Police personnel, Home guards and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed at all booths as per the standards of the Election Commission," DGP Kumar added. He further mentioned that previous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state were held "without any disturbance". "But still, given the recent developments in the state and the country, Uttarakhand police is fully alert".

"We would be successful in conducting elections in the state as per the instructions of the pole panel," he said. Replying to a query, he said, "The border checkpoints are already determined. Police officers are being deployed and will be completed this week".

"We will be keeping a close eye on the movement of the cash and illegal liquor. In case of any negligence, not only will action be taken against the guilty people, but accountability will be fixed for concerned officers and other officials of the police station of that area," DGP added. On Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRCC Purushottam held a meeting with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of all districts in the Secretariat regarding preparations for the elections through video conferencing.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that surveillance should be increased more effectively at the checkposts of those districts of the state that are adjacent to interstate and international borders. The CEO directed that all agencies in the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) should fill out the seizure report, and intercept report responsibly so that there is no scope for any kind of error. Lok sabha Elections 2024 would be held in seven phases starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

