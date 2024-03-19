NEWSALERT-RUPEE-OPEN
The Indian rupee weakened by 4 paise to 82.94 against the US dollar in the opening trade. This decline reflects the increased demand for the greenback and overall market sentiment. Investors are closely monitoring the currency market amid global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions influencing exchange rates.
Updated: 19-03-2024 09:17 IST
