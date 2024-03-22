CM Yogi's efforts lead to rescue of abducted Lucknow resident, family members express gratitude

Akhilesh's wife Sheela Singh Chauhan and son Suraj Chauhan expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath when they met him at his official residence on Friday regarding the safe rescue of Akhilesh who was abducted. Akhilesh Singh Chauhan (49), hailing from Beniganj, Kursi Road, Lucknow, and employed in a construction company in the South Garo Hills of Meghalaya, was abducted by two kidnappers who demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh for his release.

The relentless efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yielded swift results as Akhilesh Singh Chauhan was safely rescued within a day. The Chief Minister assured Akhilesh's family of all possible support.

After the matter came to light, CM Yogi spoke with Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Thursday evening and urged for the release of Akhilesh. Following this, Meghalaya Police took action and successfully rescued Akhilesh from the jungle of South Garo Hills (Baghmara district) and also arrested two kidnappers.

On Thursday evening, CM Yogi requested Sangma for the safe return of Akhilesh Singh. After the kidnapping of Akhilesh Singh (49) in the South Garo Hills of Meghalaya, the contractor called Akhilesh's wife, Sheela Singh and informed her about the incident.

Expressing fear of something untoward happening to her husband, Sheela Singh has appealed to the Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya governments for help. (ANI)

