"ED, CBI, income tax work as instruments for BJP": Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav voiced criticism of the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy case, alleging that government institutions like ED, CBI, and income tax work as instruments for the government. "These are government institutions, they'll do what the government wants. This raises the question of whether in a democracy, institutions operate as instruments and are working as instruments to please the BJP. They are creating false cases to make records globally. They are not only making records globally but also creating records of false cases. The BJP is setting records in creating false cases worldwide," said Akhilesh Yadav.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Thursday night, in which two senior AAP leaders are already in judicial custody. He raised concerns about the extent to which institutions are being manipulated to serve the interests of the ruling party, asserting that whoever holds power utilizes these institutions.

"Previously, whoever was in power used these institutions, and now the BJP is doing it ten times more. What remains of the credibility of these institutions? In a democracy, whoever comes to power has the responsibility to improve institutions. Today, the common people know very well that the ED, CBI, and income tax are working for the BJP. And ever since the revelation of electoral bonds, the public has understood how they have extorted through intimidation. It's not donations; it's extortion. Companies are giving thousands of crores. Ultimately, those in power are benefiting. Political opposition parties are not receiving funds because they are in opposition. The opposition receives donations, while those in power have extorted," said Akhilesh Yadav. "To hide what the BJP has done with electoral bonds, these institutions--CBI, ED, and income tax--are being pushed forward," he added.

Regarding concerns over alliances ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Yadav remained steadfast in prioritizing the fight against the BJP. He remarked, "Many people want many things. Samajwadis have the responsibility to fight the BJP. This is not the time to please anyone," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Earlier on Thursday the Samajwadi Party called off its ties with Apna Dal (Kameravadi) amid the differences between the alliance partners that had been playing out in public for a long time. Responding to a media inquiry on Thursday, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said, "We were in alliance with Apna Dal (Kameravadi) in the 2022 Assembly polls but it is not in 2024." (ANI)

