Scoreboard: RCB versus CSK

The scoreboard of Royal Challengers Bengaluru innings against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here on Friday.

RCB: Virat Kohli c Rachin Ravindra b Mustafizur 21 Faf du Plessis c Rachin Ravindra b Mustafizur 35 Rajat Patidar c Dhoni b Mustafizur 0 Glenn Maxwell c Dhoni b D Chahar 0 Cameron Greenb Mustafizur 18 Anuj Rawat run out (Dhoni) 48 Dinesh Karthik not out 38 Extras (b 1, lb 2, w 10) 13 Total (6 wickets, 20 Overs) 173 Fall of Wickets: 41-1, 41-2, 42-3, 77-4 (Virat Kohli, 11.2), 78-5, 173-6 Bowlers: Deepak Chahar 4-0-37-1, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-47-0, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-36-0, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-29-4, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-21-0.

