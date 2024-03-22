Left Menu

Scoreboard: RCB versus CSK

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:33 IST
Scoreboard: RCB versus CSK
  • Country:
  • India

The scoreboard of Royal Challengers Bengaluru innings against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here on Friday.

RCB: Virat Kohli c Rachin Ravindra b Mustafizur 21 Faf du Plessis c Rachin Ravindra b Mustafizur 35 Rajat Patidar c Dhoni b Mustafizur 0 Glenn Maxwell c Dhoni b D Chahar 0 Cameron Greenb Mustafizur 18 Anuj Rawat run out (Dhoni) 48 Dinesh Karthik not out 38 Extras (b 1, lb 2, w 10) 13 Total (6 wickets, 20 Overs) 173 Fall of Wickets: 41-1, 41-2, 42-3, 77-4 (Virat Kohli, 11.2), 78-5, 173-6 Bowlers: Deepak Chahar 4-0-37-1, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-47-0, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-36-0, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-29-4, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-21-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024