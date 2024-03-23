India summons German deputy chief of mission to protest against the country's comments on arrest of Delhi CM Kejriwal: MEA statement
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 14:03 IST
India summons German deputy chief of mission to protest against the country's comments on arrest of Delhi CM Kejriwal: MEA statement.
