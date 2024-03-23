Punjab: IPS officer Deepak Pareek takes charge as Bathinda's new SSP

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections in the country, IPS officer Deepak Pareek on Saturday took charge as Bathinda's new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and said that every activity in the district will be closely monitored. Security has been beefed up in the district ahead of the upcoming general elections. A paramilitary force has been deployed in Bathinda. Moreover, the district police have also been deployed at interstate locations.

Security will be further tightened, and there will be more paramilitary deployments. Blockades will be done so that trafficking of weapons, liquor, and other illegal activities can be prevented. While speaking on this occasion, the SSP said that work would be done only according to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

He further added that doing so would make the district crime-free and that the upcoming general elections could be done peacefully. Meanwhile, on Friday, to facilitate voters in Punjab during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the ECI recognised 12 additional documents as proof of identity, in addition to the Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC), for casting votes on June 1, 2024.

Any of these documents can be presented by the voter as proof of identity at the polling station. The ECI has issued directives stating that voters who do not possess an EPIC can use 12 alternative documents to establish their identity.

Quoting the directives of the Election Commission of India, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, Sibin C, informed that voters without an EPIC can still cast their votes if they possess any of the following alternative documents: Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, Bank or Post office passbooks with photographs, Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, Driving License, PAN card, Smart card issued by RGI under NPR, Indian Passport, Pension documents with photograph, service ID cards (with photograph) issued by Central or State governments or Public Sector Undertakings/Public limited Companies, official identity card issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and Unique Disability ID (UDID) issued by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. (ANI)

