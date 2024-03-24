Left Menu

Delhi saves 206 MW electricity during Earth Hour

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2024 04:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 00:45 IST
Delhi saves 206 MW electricity during Earth Hour
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Delhites saved 206 MW of electricity on Saturday night by switching off non-essential lights and other appliances during the 'Earth Hour', discom officials said.

The consumers of BSES discoms saved 130 MW while observing the Earth Hour from between 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm, a BSES spokesperson said.

''Delhi as a whole saved 206 MW. Last year, Delhi had saved 279 MW,'' discom officials said.

The Tata Power-DDL discom consumers collectively saved 71 MW during the Earth Hour 2024 by switching off non-essential lights and participating in the World Wide Fund (WWF) initiative, a spokesperson of the company said.

''We extend our gratitude to all our consumers, including the members of resident and industrial welfare associations who joined us in this initiative,'' she said.

The WWF-promoted event was aimed at drawing attention to the fragile condition of the planet, officials said.

As part of Earth Hour, Delhiites joined over a billion people in cities across the globe, including Mumbai, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, Sydney, Rome, Manila, Singapore and Dubai by switching off non-essential lights and appliances for an hour in a symbolic gesture of showing their concern for the environment, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024