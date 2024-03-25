Left Menu

Emergency power shutdowns in Ukraine's Odesa after Russian attack

Emergency power outages were introduced in Ukraine's port of Odesa on Monday after a Russian air attack damaged one of the high-voltage facilities there, Ukraine's top energy provider DTEK said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 11:36 IST
Emergency power outages were introduced in Ukraine's port of Odesa on Monday after a Russian air attack damaged one of the high-voltage facilities there, Ukraine's top energy provider DTEK said on Monday. "The situation remains difficult," DTEK said on the Telegram messaging app. "In order to reduce the load on the network, electric transport will not operate in the city today, and industrial consumption is also limited."

The administration of Odesa said on Telegram that the city and the region were attacked by several waves of drones launched by Russia. Four of the air weapons were shot down over the Odesa and neighbouring Mykolaiv regions. Debris from a falling drone sparked a fire at the power facility, which was promptly put out, the administration added.

DTEK said power was restored by Monday morning to two city districts.

