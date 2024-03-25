Left Menu

Jaishankar meets top Singapore ministers to further deepen bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday met with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and two other senior ministers and discussed ways to further enhance bilateral ties, and the situation in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia regions.Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Singapore and reached here on Saturday.

Jaishankar meets top Singapore ministers to further deepen bilateral ties
Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Singapore and reached here on Saturday. He addressed the Indian diaspora on Sunday and met with investors on Saturday.

Apart from Balakrishnan, Jaishankar held separate meetings with Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

''Delighted to meet Singapore FM @VivianBala. Reviewed the progress of our bilateral cooperation. Spoke about preparations for the next ISMR meeting. Discussed marking 60 years of our diplomatic ties,'' Jaishankar posted on X.

''Exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and West Asia,'' he wrote.

Jaishankar, whose day started by meeting Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, posted on X after the meeting along with a photo: "Discussed trade, semiconductors, space, green energy, supply chains, and defence. Hope to take these forward in the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable." His next meeting was with Teo Chee Hean.

"Good to meet with Singapore Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. Discussed the transformational changes in India and the opportunities they offer for our partnership. Also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues," he posted on X after the meeting.

From Singapore, the EAM is scheduled to visit the Philippines and Malaysia.

The March 23-27 visit will focus on enhancing bilateral relations with the three countries, and would provide an opportunity for engagement on regional issues of mutual concern, the Ministry of External Affairs had said before Jaishankar's departure.

