Energy shares prop up London's FTSE 100

UK stocks ended higher last week, with the FTSE 100 index notching its highest close in a year as investors cheered the Bank of England's and the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling interest rate cuts this year. Focus will now shift to the U.S. core personal consumption expenditure price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, on Friday to further gauge the trajectory of inflation and interest rates.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 13:59 IST
London's FTSE 100 kicked off the holiday-shortened week on a marginally higher note on Monday, supported by strength in oil giants, although sentiment was subdued as markets await another key U.S. inflation print due later in the week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.1%, as of 0816 GMT.

Focus will now shift to the U.S. core personal consumption expenditure price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, on Friday to further gauge the trajectory of inflation and interest rates. Energy shares led sectoral gains, up 0.6% as crude prices climbed on concerns over tighter global supply brought about by escalating conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine.

Shares of Kingfisher slipped 1% as the home improvement retailer warned on the outlook, and said current-year profit would fall short of analysts' expectations. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.6%, led by a 10.4% fall in Mobico after the transport company tempered the lower-end of its annual profit outlook range.

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

