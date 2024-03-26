Left Menu

SC judge Hima Kohli bats for arbitration, mediation to resolve disputes

Speaking as chief guest at a conference titled 'Ease to justice through arbitration and mediation in commercial disputes', organised by the Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA) at Goa's Vagator on Saturday, the apex court judge said that enforcement of alternative dispute resolution is imperative to keep the economy buoyant.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 10:35 IST
SC judge Hima Kohli bats for arbitration, mediation to resolve disputes
Justice Hima Kohli (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Hima Kohli, judge of the Supreme Court has advocated arbitration and mediation as the quickest and easiest resolution to disputes. Speaking as chief guest at a conference titled 'Ease to justice through arbitration and mediation in commercial disputes', organised by the Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA) at Goa's Vagator on Saturday, the apex court judge said that alternative dispute resolution is imperative to keep the economy buoyant.

"When we talk of our country, it is on the forefront of businesses and global transactions, and disputes are bound to arise. The quickest and easiest resolution in disputes is arbitration and mediation and conferences on this topic can spread this message. The quickest and easiest resolution would be through ADR (alternative dispute resolution). Enforcement of the ADR award is imperative to keep the economy buoyant," she stated. She further said that the alternative ensures decision-making and brings closure between the disputing parties.

"ICA has been propagating the cause of ADR, particularly arbitration and mediation, for a long time. Holding such conferences is a way forward to spreading the message of arbitration and mediation which is an imperative tool as an area. Court litigation has to be the primary focus, but if the alternatives are developed well, it will take the burden off the court. It ensures decision-making and brings closure between the disputing parties. Nothing can be better than that," she added. Justice Mahesh Sharadchandra Sonak, Judge, High Court of Bombay at Goa, who was also present, said, "In Goa, we are blessed with so much of traditions of peace and harmony. I feel that there can be no better place than Goa to take this experiment extremely seriously."

Arun Chawla, Director General, ICA, said that ICA is the oldest arbitration institution in India, set up in 1965. "We are now on a mission to spread the word of ADR to ease justice in the country. That's why we are going to every nook and corner in the country, even abroad, spreading the message that India is fully geared up to take ADR seriously and bring about ease to business and the commercial world. This will attract investors to the country as well as make life easy for the domestic industry. In due course, alternate mediation will be the primary way of resolving disputes rather than litigation," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024