Sikkim Assembly polls: BJP releases second list of nine candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party released its second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Sikkim Legislative Assembly Elections on Tuesday. There are 32 seats in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly and one Lok Sabha constituency.

The list was announced following a meeting of the Central Election Committee of the party The party has fielded Bhim Kumar Sharma from the Gyalshing-Barnyak constituency, Aruna Manger from Namchi-Singhithan, and Yogen Rai from Melli.

Phurba Rinzing Sherpa will contest from Tumin-Lingee, Bhupal Baraily from West-Pendam, Pempo Tshering Lepcha from Shyari, Chewang Dadul Bhutia from Martam-Rumtek, Niren Bhandari from Upper Tandong and Pema Wangyal Rinizing from Gangtok. The list was released by the National Secretary, Arun Singh.

In its first list released on Sunday, the party announced the names of 14 candidates. Among the 14 candidates for the 2024 assembly elections, the BJP has retained two sitting legislators.

Sikkim BJP President DR Thapa, the sitting legislator from the Upper Burtuk constituency, defected from the Sikkim Democratic Front party and has secured the ticket from his home constituency. Similarly, MLA Narendra Kumar Subba, who also joined the BJP in 2019 following Thapa, has retained his Maneybong Dentam constituency. Among the other prominent candidates declared, former legislator Tseten Tashi Bhutia has been awarded the coveted Sangha seat, a non-territorial constituency for religious propagation in the state. Bhutia has been one of the biggest propagators of the protection of old laws of Sikkim under Article 371F of the Indian Constitution. Tseten Tashi has also a uniter of the Bhutia Lepcha communities of the state, serving as the convener of the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC).

Other BJP candidates include Kinjong Sherap Bhutia from the Yuksam Tashiding constituency, Sanchaman Limboo from Yangthang, Sancho Lepcha from Rinchenpong, Phurba Dorjee Sherpa from Daramdin, Purna Singh Subba from Soreng Chakung, Pahalman Kami from Zoom Salghari, Tashi Dadul Bhutia from Barfung, Arjun Rai from Poklok Kamrang, Sangey Gyatso Bhutia from Gnathang Machong, Udai Gurung from Arithang, and Ugen Nedup Bhutia from the Kabi Lungchok constituency. The Lok Sabha and state assembly elections in the northeastern state will be held simultaneously on April 19.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prem Das Rai of the Sikkim Democratic Front secured victory. Indra Hang Subba of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)