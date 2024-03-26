US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as chipmakers, megacap growth stocks rebound
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as most megacap growth stocks and chipmakers advanced, while investors awaited more economic data in a holiday-shortened week to assess the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.68 points, or 0.06%, at the open, to 39,338.32.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.66 points, or 0.20%, at 5,228.85, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 62.38 points, or 0.38%, to 16,446.85 at the opening bell.
