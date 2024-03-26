Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as chipmakers, megacap growth stocks rebound

Updated: 26-03-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as most megacap growth stocks and chipmakers advanced, while investors awaited more economic data in a holiday-shortened week to assess the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.68 points, or 0.06%, at the open, to 39,338.32.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.66 points, or 0.20%, at 5,228.85, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 62.38 points, or 0.38%, to 16,446.85 at the opening bell.

