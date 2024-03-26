Farmer found dead, family suspect suicide due to farm debts

A farmer was found dead in Mangaluru on Tuesday in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Shivanna Gowda (61), a resident of Budalur.

Family members said he ended his life by consuming poison as he allegedly failed to repay an agricultural loan.

They said Gowda had borrowed over Rs 10 lakh from a local cooperative farming society for agricultural activities.

The police have registered a case and begun investigations.

