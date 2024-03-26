Left Menu

BRO connects strategic Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road in Ladakh

The road is now the third axis apart from Manali-Leh and Srinagar-Leh which connects Ladakh to the hinterland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 21:40 IST
BRO connects strategic Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road in Ladakh
Image Credit: Twitter(@BROindia)
  • Country:
  • India

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) connected the strategic Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road in Ladakh on March 25, 2024. This 298-km road will connect Manali to Leh through Darcha and Nimmu on Kargil – Leh Highway. The road is now the third axis apart from Manali-Leh and Srinagar-Leh which connects Ladakh to the hinterland.

The Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road derives its strategic importance from the fact that it is not only shorter vis-a-vis the other two axes, but crosses only one pass; Shinkun La (16,558 feet) on which tunnel work is about to commence by the BRO. This will result in the road having all weather connectivity to the Ladakh region. The connectivity will strengthen the defence preparedness and provide a boost to the economic development in the Zanskar valley.

DG Border Roads Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan said that in January, when the River Zansakar was frozen, the equipment and personnel were mobilised and the work of establishing the connectivity was completed. He exuded confidence that the work on black topping the road will start soon. With construction of Shinkun La tunnel commencing, the third all weather axis to Ladakh will be established, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024