BRIEF-OFGEM Proposed Electricity Superhighway Receives Provisional £3.4 Billion Funding Package

March 27 (Reuters) -

* OFGEM: PROPOSED 500KM ELECTRICITY SUPERHIGHWAY BETWEEN SCOTLAND AND YORKSHIRE RECEIVES PROVISIONAL £3.4 BILLION FUNDING PACKAGE

* UK'S OFGEM SAYS PROJECT IS FINANCED BY THE DEVELOPERS WITH COSTS LATER RECOUPED THROUGH BILLS

