Russian rouble unchanged against the US dollar

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-03-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 13:04 IST
The Russian rouble was largely unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.02% higher at 92.68 to the dollar after trading in a range of 92.600 to 92.838.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.13% to 100.30 and gained 0.18% to 12.78 against the yuan . Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 1% to $85.40 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.33% to 1,119.86. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.27% to 3,294.68. 

