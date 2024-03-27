BRIEF-CPS Energy Acquires Gas Plants In Corpus Christi And Laredo From Talen Energy As Part Of Approved Generation Plan
Talen Energy Corp:
* CPS ENERGY ACQUIRES GAS PLANTS IN CORPUS CHRISTI AND LAREDO FROM TALEN ENERGY AS PART OF APPROVED GENERATION PLAN
* TALEN ENERGY CORP: PROPOSED DEAL FOR $785 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
