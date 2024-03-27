Left Menu

Woman, paramour arrested for killing her husband: Police

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-03-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 23:21 IST
A woman and her paramour were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing her husband in Benaulim village near Margao town in South Goa a day before, police said.

The accused woman was identified as Mangala Sidnal and her male friend as Suraj Mayagiri, a resident of Kadoli near Belgaum, an officer said. ''The father of the victim had lodged a complaint with Colva police on March 26 stating that his son was found dead in a pool of blood at their residence and his daughter-in-law Mangala along with her five-year-old daughter was missing,'' said Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant.

Mangala Sidnal travelled to Belgaum after the crime but returned to Goa on Wednesday when she was interrogated and arrested. Sawant said Sidnal's her boyfriend was detained at Belgaum on Wednesday and brought to Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

