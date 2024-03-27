Gwalior's Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport set to open, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlights significance

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed the media on Wednesday, announcing the imminent opening of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport. Minister Scindia expressed optimism about the airport's impact on Gwalior's connectivity, anticipating a surge in passenger numbers with flights already witnessing encouraging traffic. "In three to four days, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport will be working. You all will have the opportunity to witness and enjoy the new airport, which will be a significant milestone and achievement for Gwalior. Gwalior has now connected with many cities, and I hope that the number of passengers will continue to increase in these flights. Some flights are already witnessing a good number of passengers. In the coming days, this will be the largest airport in Madhya Pradesh. CISF personnel have already arrived here, and all passengers will also witness the historical significance of this airport. I am fully confident about it," Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

The aiport was inagurated viirtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday took a potshot at the Congress party over a purported "objectionable post" made by one of its leaders Supriya Shrinate against actress-turned politician Kangana Ranaut saying what else can be expected from a party which has no respect for women.

"What expectations can one have from a party or group that neither respects nor honors women? The Bharatiya Janata Party has revered India as mother. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the BJP has worked to uplift four powers in the country. The Prime Minister always says that we must work for the upliftment of women, youth, the poor, and farmers. The Congress party neither respects women nor honors power, and the people will give a fitting reply to the Congress party on June 4. I am fully confident about it," Jyotiraditya Scindia said. The purported post from Congress' social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday, which featured a picture of Ranaut with an objectionable caption, has since been deleted.

Minister Scindia emphasized the transformative agenda pursued by Prime Minister Modi to propel India onto the global stage. He contrasted the BJP's nation-building efforts with what he described as divisive forces within the country, urging voters to support the BJP's vision for progress in the upcoming elections. "The situation in India, which had embarked on the journey of unity, is now fractured from within. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is tirelessly working day and night to elevate India to the global stage. Even amidst elections, he visited our neighboring country Bhutan and strengthened the relations between India and Bhutan. On one hand, there is the power that is building the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, and on the other hand, there are divisive elements and forces disintegrating from within. The decision that the people will make between these two powers will provide complete trust and blessings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in advancing India. The public will provide their support and blessings to further the progress of India," Jyotiraditya Scindia said. (ANI)

