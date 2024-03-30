Left Menu

Election Commission suspends Nilgiris flying squad head for laxity in checking vehicle of DMK candidate A Raja

The Election Commission of India (ECI) suspended head of the flying squad team of Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu for not checking the cavalcade of DMK party candidate A Raja on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 19:38 IST
Election Commission suspends Nilgiris flying squad head for laxity in checking vehicle of DMK candidate A Raja
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) suspended head of the flying squad team of Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu for not checking the cavalcade of DMK party candidate A Raja on Saturday. "There have been certain media reports regarding laxity in checking of a cavalcade of Thiru A Raja, the candidate from the DMK party, at an interstate check post near Coonoor, Kerala. Based on the media reports and subsequent enquiry by Returning Officer, The Nilgiris, as also the Expenditure Observer, head of the Flying Squad Team Ms. Geetha has been suspended as lapses were found in performance of election duties,"said a press release issued by the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that the entire Flying Surveillance Team has been replaced. The Expenditure Observer also visited the spot and made enquiries. He also viewed the two videos recorded by the Video Surveillance teams. Both the press video and the VST videos show casual and superficial checking. The other cars in the cavalcade were not checked at all, according to the press statement.

"The Commission has taken a serious note of the soft approach towards a prominent candidate. All political parties and candidates will be dealt with firmly, if found to be violating the MCC guidelines issued by the ECI for a level playing field in ensuring free and fair elections," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024