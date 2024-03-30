FIR against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, singer Fazilpuriya for 'illegally' using snakes in music video

Days after coming out of prison on bail, YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has found himself in trouble once again. This time, a case has been registered against Elvish Yadav and singer Rahul Yadav, alias Fazilpuriya, for illegally using snakes and using abusive language during the shooting of the song titled '32 Bore'.

According to the police, the case has been registered under Badshahpur police station of Gurugram under Section 294 of IPC. Giving details, Satish Deshwal, SHO of Badshahpur police station, said, "We have received an order from the court that an FIR should be registered against Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuriya under section 156(3). An FIR has been registered under sections of the IPC, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Wildlife Protection Act."

We will verify the record and a notice will be sent to them (Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuriya) after further investigation. The complainant has provided a link (of video) in the FIR, after the joint investigation of the complainant party, all the evidence will be collected, he added. It is being said that Elvish, along with 50 others, were seen using various snakes, which are prohibited as per the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, in a video that went viral on the internet.

The plea also claimed that the video was filmed in a Gurgaon mall, stating that Yadav, along with unidentified individuals, engaged in additional unlawful activities. Earlier, Yadav got arrested after an FIR was registered against six people, including Elvish Yadav, at Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom suspected to be used as a recreational drug at a rave party in Noida.

However, after five days of his arrest he has been granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court. (ANI)

