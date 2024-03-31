NTPC logs highest-ever power generation of 422 billion units in FY24
During 2023-24, the NTPC coal stations recorded a plant load factor PLF, or capacity utilisation of 77 per cent, NTPC said in a statement. According to the statement, NTPC Ltd, Indias largest power generating company, recorded its highest-ever yearly generation of 422 billion units in 2023-24, registering a growth of nearly 6 per cent over 2022-23.
- Country:
- India
State-owned power giant NTPC on Sunday said it has logged an all-time high annual electricity generation of 422 billion units in 2023-24. During 2023-24, the NTPC coal stations recorded a plant load factor (PLF, or capacity utilisation) of 77 per cent, NTPC said in a statement. According to the statement, NTPC Ltd, India's largest power generating company, recorded its highest-ever yearly generation of 422 billion units in 2023-24, registering a growth of nearly 6 per cent over 2022-23. The company had on September 1, 2023 recorded the highest-ever single-day generation of 1,428 million units.
The stellar performance of NTPC units is a testimony to the expertise of NTPC engineers, operation and maintenance practices, and robust systems, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Donald Trump "wants another January 6," says Biden campaign spokesperson after former president's 'bloodbath' statement
Congress in such poor state even Sonia opted for Rajya Sabha route to Parliament: Chouhan
CPI(M) says LS fight in Kerala between LDF and UDF, dismisses role of BJP in state
Development, state interest not in JMM's dictionary: AJSU Party chief
BJP accuses Cong of violating Model Code of Conduct, files complaint with State Election Commission