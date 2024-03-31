Matabari 'Peda', traditional Rignai of Tripura receive GI tag; CM Saha credits 'Vocal for Local' initiative

The famous 'Peda' of Matabari and Janajati's traditional attire, Rignai (Pachra), of Tripura, received the Geographical Identification (GI) tag on Sunday. Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha hailed the GI tag recognition and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' slogan is gradually leading towards prosperity as two more products from Tripura received the GI tag.

"I am delighted to announce that this time the GI Tag has been awarded to the special prasad 'Peda' of Mata Tripura Sundari and 'Rignai/Pachra' worn by indigenous people. For this remarkable achievement, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to two cooperative societies, Matabari Mahila Cluster Level Bahumukhi Sambay Samity Limited of Udaipur and Dewanbari Mahila Cluster Bahumukhi Sambay Samity Limited," Dr Saha said in a post on X. He commended the two cooperative societies for giving the state a distinct identity on the global stage.

"I commend them for achieving self-reliance through self-help groups and for giving the state a distinct identity on the global stage," he further wrote. CM Saha also visited Mata Bari and met with the 'peda' sellers after the announcement.

"Today is indeed a joyous day. I came here for the Lok Sabha election campaign in Gomati District. We always felt proud of Matabari Peda and used to take it outside the state. The flavour is unparalleled. After a long wait, Matabari Peda has finally received the GI tag, and I am truly elated," he said. He further said that Tripura is advancing by embracing the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

"Additionally, the Pachra or Rignai of indigenous people have also been granted the GI tag, and I am delighted about that. Tripura is advancing by embracing the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is gradually leading us towards prosperity as two more products from Tripura receive the GI tag," Saha said. Earlier this month, Tripura's traditional attire, 'Risa,' was officially granted the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) registration, commonly known as the GI tag. (ANI)

